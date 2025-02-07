"Game changer lol," "What a great way to debut" - Fans react after former WWE star reportedly signs with Tony Khan's promotion

Tony Khan has reportedly signed a major former WWE star and the signing has been met with some mixed reactions from wrestling fans. Elijah, formerly known as Elias in WWE, has reportedly signed with Tony Khan-led ROH.

On social media, Elijah posted a clip with Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous with all of them wearing white. The video ended with the narrator asking "Who wants to run with The Righteous Ones?" as a nod to Elijah's famous WWE line, "Who wants to walk with Elias?"

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Elijah has signed with Ring of Honor. This reported signing is massive as fans will certainly look at how Tony Khan books Elijah as compared to Triple H in the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans reacted to the signing with one appreciating the presentation of Elijah's debut with The Righteous. Another joked about how this could be another "game changer."

Fans online kept praising Elijah's alliance with The Righteous and wanted to see the former 24/7 Champion become a huge star in Ring of Honor. Another fan shared his desire to see The Righteous Ones on All Elite Wrestling programming.

"Elijah with The Righteous feels so right," a fan tweeted.

"Legit so much untapped potential with him, hope he becomes big soon," another fan tweeted.

"This trio needs to be on Dynamite. The Righteous deserves to be on TV," a fan tweeted.

Bully Ray claims Elias was never given an opportunity in WWE

Elias became a fan-favorite character after debuting on WWE's main roster in 2017. The former 24/7 Champion managed to get enormous heat from the fans and also got their approval when he had a brief babyface run. However, Elias was shockingly released by the promotion in 2023 and has since changed his name to Elijah.

In an episode of Busted Open Radio in 2023, Bully Ray claimed that Elias was not given a proper opportunity in WWE.

"Elias was never given the opportunity to just, you know, everytime he got ready to play, as a gimmick to interrupt, to distract, or detract, his talent. He created that. He taught himself how to play the guitar. By the end of it, he got pretty good at it." [6:24-6:56]

Ring of Honor has also handled former WWE stars such as MxM Collection and Athena since their debut. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books Elijah in ROH.

