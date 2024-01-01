"GAME CHANGER!!!" "She's the best in the world" - Fans erupt after former WWE star teases big return to Tony Khan's promotion

A former WWE star made her return to the promotion after being absent for over a year. The star in question is Serena Deeb.

The 37-year-old star was on a hiatus after she had suffered a knee injury. Despite the injury, she attempted to wrestle, but that made the matter worse.

Serena Deeb appeared in a video package implying her return to action soon at the Worlds End pay-per-view's Zero Hour show.

Expand Tweet

Take a look at some of the reactions :

Fans are happy to see Serena Deeb back in the promotion

The 37-year-old star is a former WWE Superstar who was once a part of CM Punk's faction, Straight Edge Society.

Serena Deebs recalls the advice from WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes given to her

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is known for helping out his fellow wrestlers, no matter what the promotion is. One such star that he motivated was Serena Deeb. She has been a wrestler and a coach backstage due to her immense experience.

While speaking on The Flagship, Serena revealed that Cody Rhodes always told her to be a coach and respected her.

"I want to give a shout out to Cody Rhodes because Cody always believed in me and would say to me, ‘You’re my coach, I want you as my coach.’ He always put me in that role for him and showed me that respect. That was really, really huge for me, and I really appreciated that. When I’m not wrestling, I do want to be coaching but I’ve been doing more wrestling. When they have me on AEW Elevation or AEW Dark, they don’t give me producing roles because everyone on there has been a wrestler and they understand that if you have a match, it’s too much to also be coaching or producing," Serena said.

Expand Tweet

The 37-year-old star was last time seen in October 2022 when she defeated Haley J on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Who do you think will be her first opponent following her return to Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.