"Game Changer for sure" - WWE Universe explodes at the possibility of AEW bringing in Edge's former partner next week

The wrestling world has been abuzz ever since Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, made his AEW debut at WrestleDream last Sunday.

His rivalry with his best friend Christian Cage took a new turn on this week’s Dynamite as the current AEW TNT Champion told The Rated-R Superstar to 'Go fu*k himself' on live television.

Given that Christian has Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne by his side and Edge has no allies, the latter is at a disadvantage. However, some fans have been calling for Tony Khan to sign a former acquaintance of Edge.

The personality in question is none other than the former WWE Superstar Gangrel. A fan posted a tweet that said a huge announcement was due next week, and the graphic had Gangrel next to an AEW sign.

Some fans replied to that tweet and hailed it as a game-changer.

"Game Changer for sure."

If Gangrel does make his way to AEW, it would be interesting to see how things between Copeland and Christian play out. The former leader of The Brood was previously seen in AEW last year when he was attacked by The Young Bucks only to be saved by the Hardy Boyz.

Summer Rae reacts to Edge's Dynamite debut

Adam Copeland has made quite an impact over the last week. He has not only enthralled his fans, but it looks like his fashion sense has won the heart of former WWE Diva Summer Rae.

Summer Rae took to Twitter during Dynamite yesterday and raved about The Rated-R Superstar’s leather jacket. She also stated that she wanted to get in touch with whoever designed the jacket.

“Listen, I love love love that Edge is in AEW. I’m so excited! I got goosebumps watching Sunday night. And he seems so genuinely happy! Love that. But I desperately need to know who makes his leather jacket that he’s wearing tonight… 🤌🏼”Summer tweeted.

Copeland is indeed one of the most trending wrestlers on the planet right now, and witnessing this sort of praise should definitely enable him to raise his game further.

