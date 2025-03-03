"GAME TIME," "RAW after WrestleMania debut" - Fans erupt after another top star reportedly leaves AEW

AEW hit the ground running in 2025 with the signing of top free agents Mike Bailey and, reportedly, Josh Alexander. However, the company has also shed some weight, having come to terms with and released Miro, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix. Fans have now reacted following the latter's jump into free agency.

Rey Fenix had injury time tacked onto his contract at the end of last year, but it seems that Tony Khan has decided to release the luchador ahead of schedule, making him free to sign with WWE should he choose to follow his brother, RAW Superstar Penta.

Fans took to social media when news broke that Fenix had been removed from AEW's official roster:

"Oh boy….I see the vision," wrote user @LUPASAN2.

Some couldn't help but express their excitement over Rey's imminent WWE debut:

"GAME TIME," wrote @CoolTableGhost.

Several fans are hoping to see the Lucha Bros reunite in WWE, like this fan, who wants to see them take on Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne:

"LUCHA BROS VS KAISER AND DUNNE WE ARE SEATED," wrote @Yoro15i.

However, others prefer singles runs for both Penta and Fenix:

"I love The Lucha Brothers but Penta has been insane as a singles competitor, I don’t want them relegated to the tag division," wrote @aliokrazy.

Many are simply happy that the drama surrounding Rey's contract extension seems to finally be over:

"Thank God this saga is finally over," wrote @rjb115.

Predictions for Rey Fenix's WWE debut abound, with some thinking he might show up as soon as this week. More practical fans are predicting that RAW after WrestleMania 41 will be his landing spot:

"Raw after Wrestlemania debut," predicted @Sabinistic.

WWE could have WrestleMania plans for former AEW World Tag Team Champion

Rey Fenix was reportedly set to depart AEW late last year. Unfortunately, a few tweets from Konnan seemingly inspired Tony Khan to add injury time to the luchador's contract.

Rumors circulated last year that WWE already had plans in place for Penta and Fenix. Now that the latter is finally a free agent, the sports entertainment juggernaut might be implementing WrestleMania plans for him. According to WrestleVotes, Fenix is expected to join the Stamford-based company sooner rather than later:

"Spoke with a WWE source regarding the Rey Fenix news making the rounds. With him being free and clear, the expectation backstage is that he joins WWE sooner rather than later. Source added they wouldn’t be surprised if Fenix ends up on the WM card but noted there’s no exact timeline in place," wrote WrestleVotes.

Together, Penta and Fenix were one of the most popular and successful duos in AEW history. Whether they'll remain a tag team in WWE bears watching.

