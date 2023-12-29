"Get him back to WWE Cody Rhodes" - Wrestling fans make an important request to The American Nightmare

Fans have requested Cody Rhodes to bring back a recently departed AEW star in WWE. The star in question is Shawn Spears.

Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears were each other's adversaries in AEW. The duo battled multiple times, during which the former had the upper hand most of the time.

Spears made his AEW debut at the Double or Nothing event in 2019. Recently, the 42-year-old star announced his departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion. He decided not to renew his contract after working with the promotion for more than four years since its inception. He wrestled his last match in September at All Out pay-per-view.

After the announcement of his departure, The American Nightmare took to Twitter and sent a heartfelt message to The Chairman.

"Love The Chairman, a great man @ShawnSpears," wrote Cody.

Fans on Twitter were quick to react to the news and requested Rhodes to bring Spears to the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans request Cody Rhodes to bring Shawn Spears to WWE

Shawn Spears is a former WWE Superstar who worked as The Perfect 10 Tye Dillinger and was released from the promotion in 2019.

Cody Rhodes thinks MJF will sign with WWE in the future

AEW World Champion MJF's contract will expire in 2024. The Salt of the Earth has implied starting a bidding war between the two rival promotions for a long time.

The American Nightmare predicted that Maxwell could join the Stamford-based promotion in the future.

"I think one day we will see MJF in WWE. I think one thing I'm really proud of him for. For those who don't know, MJF was one of my recruits and probably the one I'm most excited about, just because his potential, his personality, his overall professionalism, his being. But one thing I'm proud of him for doing is, if you notice, he's put on a lot of muscle and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half," he said.

In his latest bout, Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via disqualification.

Do you think Shawn Spears will sign with WWE in the future?