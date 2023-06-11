"Get this guy in the Blackpool Combat Club" - Twitter reacts ahead of former WWE Superstar's return at AEW Collision

The wrestling world erupts as a former WWE Superstar is set to make his AEW return. The star in question is Miro.

The God's Favorite Champion has been absent from in-ring action for a little over nine months. It was later reported that one of the reasons for his absence was an injury. Prior to being injured, he had wrestled and teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to take on The House of Black at the 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Later it was reported that Miro had recovered from his injury back in November but due to lack of plans for him, he's forced to remain home. This did not sit well with the fans. They took all their frustrations to Twitter.

A few weeks ago the former WWE United States Champion made a surprise return to AEW and without uttering a single word walked right into Tony Khan's office. It was later confirmed that he will be returning to action as part of the Collision roster.

Recently it was revealed that The God's Favorite Champion will be featured on the opening night of AEW Collision. It is on the 17th of June this year. Upon hearing this news fans were beyond elated.

Recently a new advertisement for the show was posted on Twitter and the spotlight was on The Redeemer.

Wrestling fans erupted in joy after seeing him featured in the advertisement.

The wrestling world mentioned that they are eager to see him wrestle once again after a prolonged absence. People wanted to see him either join one of the top factions in the promotion or go after the biggest prize, the AEW World Championship.

Some folks while elated to see the former WWE United States Champion back, were puzzled over why it took so long for AEW to bring him back to the television screens.

WWE veteran Disco Inferno is surprised Miro has not yet been fired by Tony Khan

As mentioned earlier, The Redeemer had been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for nearly nine months.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno shared his thoughts on multiple absent AEW stars. In the former WWE United States Champion's case, he felt that if Tony Khan has no plans to use him then he should've been released from the company by now.

"I don't know (on why Tony Khan hasn't fired Miro). This is weird he's not fired. Either he should be fired, or on TV, if this is the case," Disco Inferno said.

While the return of The Redeemer is confirmed, there is still no confirmation on if he would be competing in a match on his return.

