"GET READY TO FLY!!!!" "Would love him at AEW" - Fans urge major star to leave WWE and join forces with Tony Khan

Wrestling fans have shared their eagerness to see a major star leave WWE and join Tony Khan's promotion, AEW. The talent in question is AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One is regarded as one of the best in-ring competitors in the world. Having plied his trade in ROH, TNA and NJPW over the years, Styles made his shocking WWE debut during the 2016 Royal Rumble.

Since then, The Georgia Pitbull has emerged as one of the Stamford-based promotion's most reliable and popular stars. Styles is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE, having faced the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The 46-year-old star re-signed with the sports entertainment jaggernaut in 2019. Styles' contract is reportedly set to expire in 2024. While there are no hints as to whether the former WWE Champion will explore free agency once his contract runs out, fans are excited at the prospect of seeing Styles in an AEW ring.

Notably, Styles was once a leader of The Bullet Club, and a stable-mate to AEW stars, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and formerly The Good Brothers, who currently appear on WWE NXT as The OC. A user recently took to X/Twitter to share a post expressing their wish to see The Prince of Phenomenal in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Fans shared their reactions to the prospect of AJ Styles in All Elite Wrestling.

WWE and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer commented on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

All Elite Wrestling is home to top-tier wrestlers from all across the world. The Tony Khan-led promotion has managed to secure former talent from several major promotions, including WWE and NJPW.

Recently, AEW saw the blockbuster debut of Mercedes Mone on Dynamite: Big Business. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion opened and closed the show in front of a vocal crowd. Mone's arrival recently received praise from Tommy Dreamer.

Speaking on Busted Open podcast, the ECW legend shared his views on the former IWGP Women's Champion debuting on the March 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite.

"I really enjoyed it. I was a little shocked that it happened first, but then I said, 'If you kinda think about it, most of these things go long, and if you have a whole show before it, then you have to rely on the person speeding up their debut.' I actually was thinking that Sting's leaving was pretty dan perfect and Mercedes' debut was great."

Dreamer would further add:

"She's special, she's been a proven draw when she went to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and now she's in AEW... Whoever made the CEO music, I would give them a bonus because it's now programmed. It's a chant no matter what, they're going to respond." [00:07 - 01:22]

It remains to be seen whether Mercedes Mone pursues the TBS Championship as her first title in AEW.

