"Get off my TV," "It’s gone completely off the rails now" - Fans are furious over MJF's current babyface run in AEW

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) started his AEW run as a dastardly heel and played that part to perfection. Owing to his exceptional mic skills and in-ring abilities, many fans began calling him a generational talent and got behind the Devil.

MJF underwent a massive change in his on-screen character in 2023. The Salt of the Earth started the year as a heel and gradually transitioned into a full-fledged babyface following his friendship with Adam Cole. The fans came to love the chemistry between MJF and Cole, and they won the ROH World Tag Team titles at All In pay-per-view.

However, as their story caught steam, the Panama City playboy suffered an ankle injury and was shelved. The World Champion was left alone to tread the waters with the new persona. While MJF has played that part well, some fans have started turning on the champ.

A post criticizing MJF recently surfaced on X, which said The Devil has fallen in 2023 and has become unwatchable:

"Has there been a bigger fall in 2023 than MJF?!! Even his mic skills are worse. Never thought I'd see the day that MJF has become "Get off my tv" worthy. #AEWDynamite," said the post.

Most fans agreed with the claim and said he started well, but things went south due to overexposure and lack of character evolution. A few supported MJF and said they would prefer watching him talk rather than watch WWE.

MJF shares a message following the blockbuster match announcement for AEW World's End

At Full Gear, Samoa Joe took Adam Cole's place and helped MJF defend his ROH Tag Team Titles against the Gunns. During the recent edition of Dynamite, the Samoan Submission Machine demanded a shot at the AEW World Title as promised by the Salt of the Earth in return for Joe's help.

The 27-year-old was reluctant, but Adam Cole persuaded him to stay true to his word. MJF agreed to put his title on the line against the former ROH World TV Champion. The clash was made official for AEW's upcoming pay-per-view World's End on December 30 in the champ's hometown of New York.

Friedman took to Twitter (X) and posted:

"I’m coming home. I’m coming up. The world ain’t gonna catch me going down."

