"Getting too old for this sh*t" - AEW star expresses frustration with Death Riders ahead of Dynamite

An AEW star recently took to social media and vented his frustration towards The Death Riders ahead of Dynamite. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta battled FTR last week in a street fight.

FTR has been aiming to take down the True King's stable for a couple of months now. Recently, The Death Riders tied FTR and the Rock 'n' Roll Express backstage and beat them up. After being outnumbered for many weeks, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler decided to take on the faction on their own. On Collision, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions wrestled Moxley and Yuta in a violent affair.

On the recent episode of Collison, the two wrestled in a Mid-South Street Fight match. The match saw intense violence between both teams. After a chaotic contest, Dax and Cash finally got the win over the evil faction. Ahead of Dynamite, the former tweeted that he's too old for violent matches. He also confirmed his appearance in the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

"I’m getting too old for this s**t. See y’all tomorrow night in ATL," he wrote.

Take a look at the tweet here.

Teddy Long states if he likes Death Riders' Jon Moxley or not

The Death Riders leader has become a polarizing figure in the last few months. Despite being popular, fans have been complaining about the same angles being repeated. However, the WWE Hall of Famer believes otherwise.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long believes that Jon Moxley has a 'different style,' which makes him stand out.

"I like Jon Moxley, and to be honest with you, you know, I'd like to see him champion, because he's a different style. He's a star in his own movie, you know what I mean? Yeah, so I'd like to see him, you know, with the title, because I think it would be different," he said.

It will be interesting to see who will be the next faction to challenge The Death Riders.

