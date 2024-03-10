"Glad he's back in the ring," "Finally!!" - Fans erupt after former WWE champion's shocking return on AEW Collision

A former WWE champion returned to AEW on the latest edition of Collision, and the fans went berserk. This star was away for seven months and has finally made his return to the ring.

The star in question is PAC. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion returned and made an impression right away as he saved Continental Champion Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo from the attack of Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks.

He will now team up with Kingston and Penta to take on the new Elite on next week’s Dynamite Big Business in a trios match. The fans swiftly took to X to show their excitement after the return of the former NXT Champion.

Some fans said that they were glad to see him finally back in the ring after a long layoff with injury. Others said that they couldn't wait for his fight with Kazuchika Okada after they came face to face on Collision.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE star Finn Balor posts picture with PAC

PAC had an impressive time in WWE, and he made a lot of friends there. One of them is Finn Balor. When Balor won the NXT title, PAC was one of the first ones to wish him.

The Judgment Day member took to Instagram to share a picture with the AEW star and had a very special message. Posting a photo with PAC in what appears to be his home, Balor wrote a simple one-word message.

"FAMILY," Balor shared.

With PAC now back in in-ring action, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him. After a faceoff with Okada on Collision, a match with the former New Japan Pro Wrestling star is surely on the cards.

What do you make of PAC’s return? Are you excited for his match next week? Sound off!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE