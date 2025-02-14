"Glad that didn't happen," "Nobody wants to see that" - Fans react to reports of AEW canceling major plans for Miro

New reports recently came to light regarding canceled plans for Miro in AEW. Fans have now given their thoughts on these ideas.

When Miro returned from being sidelined in 2023, he was involved in a brief feud with Andrade. The Bulgarian Brute's wife at the time, CJ Perry, was El Idolo's manager. The two men finally clashed at Worlds End 2023. During the match, Perry betrayed the Mexican and helped the 39-year-old win the match.

It seemed like CJ Perry and The Redeemer would be working together again but nothing happened. A few months later, Perry left AEW and recently the Bulgarian Brute also departed the Jacksonville-based promotion.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the two AEW stars were under the impression that they would be working together and be pushed as a top act in the company following Worlds End 2023, which did not happen.

"WON: Miro and CJ Perry were under the impression that they would be put together as a pair on-screen following Worlds End 2023 and be pushed as a top act in AEW."

After the report broke, fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the matter. Most of them were seemingly happy that the planned pairing did not come to fruition in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions [Image source: Screenshot of comments on Drain Bamager's X post]

Bill Apter comments on Miro and Malakai Black's potential WWE returns

Just like The Redeemer, Malakai Black also recently departed AEW after months of being on the shelf. Since this news broke, there has been speculation that both the former AEW stars could end up in WWE again. Some even speculated that they could show up in the Stamford-based promotion at any time just like Ricky Starsk did on NXT this week. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter does not believe this will happen any time soon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Apter believes that WWE won't introduce new talent to their fans while being on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

"I think that between he [Malakai Black] and Miro, to be honest with you, I could see either one of them. He [Malakai Black] looks like a monster. Yeah, he's got that. But keep in mind, this is The Road to WrestleMania. So the possibility of them introducing some new talent during this time up until WrestleMania, I don't know if we're going to see that." [From 03:54 to 04:20]

Check out his comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both Miro and Malakai Black after their AEW departures.

