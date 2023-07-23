"Go back to WWE," "Hunter (Triple H) says hi" - Fans speculate about Malakai Black's words for 'retiring' veteran on AEW Collision

After their trios match on tonight's episode of Collision, Malakai Black and Billy Gunn had a moment in the middle of the ring. This moment ended up far from normal, as this led Gunn to tease his retirement.

The former NXT Champion hit the veteran with a Black Mass and pinned him for the win. He then went and sat beside Gunn in the center of the ring and had a conversation. These did not seem to be hostile words, as Black was seemingly in a calm mood and even held Gunn's arm before standing up to leave the ring.

However, this led to Gunn unlacing his boots and leaving them in the ring. This action was teasing his sudden retirement, which was very uncharacteristic of the Hall of Famer, as The Acclaimed still had a good standing in the division.

Fans took to Twitter to provide their guesses as to what words were said to cause this reaction.

"What did Malakai Black say to Billy Gunn that made him consider retirement? (Wrong answers only)" Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter handle posted.

Fans had several suggestions, mostly revolving around Billy Gunn not retiring from the industry completely, and Black was telling him to go back to Triple H in WWE instead.

Fans also got creative and referenced D-Generation X in their guesses. Some fans also suggested that Gunn was told to immediately retire as he did not have it in him anymore.

"Hunter says hi," a fan mentioned.

Fan Reaction # 1

"Retirement? Malakai just told him, Triple H is hiring," a fan suggested.

Fan Reaction # 2

"Go back to WWE. DX misses you," another fan said.

Fan Reaction # 3

"Retire or your kids are next," a fan suggested.

Fan Reaction # 4

"If you're not down with that, got two words for ya..... Go Home," a fan suggested.

Fan Reaction # 5

"Billy your damn near 100 years old, it’s time," a fan mentioned.

Fan Reaction # 6

Malakai Black debuts new look on AEW Collision

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, the House of Black defended their AEW World Trios titles against The Acclaimed. The champions usually do their entrance wearing masks, and after their unmasking, Malakai Black's new look was revealed.

He simply had his beard shaved, a look that hasn't been seen in years, even when he was in WWE as Aleister Black. Although he would be the only one of the three without a beard, the AEW star looks as intimidating and formidable as he always has been.

"Malakai Black shaved off his beard?"

Malakai Black's new look

No one knows exactly what was said to Billy Gunn that made him consider retirement. Fans can do nothing but simply speculate and wait for further statements regarding the situation.

What do you think were the words shared by Malakai and Gunn? Let us know in the comments section below.

