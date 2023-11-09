"Go back to WWE," "Makes zero sense" - Fans furious after 44-year-old legend vacates his title on AEW Dynamite

In a surprising turn of events, during the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe shocked fans by making a major decision.

On Dynamite this week, Joe put his ROH World Television Title on the line against Keith Lee in a hard-fought battle. After a back-and-forth exchange, Lee executed a pop-up powerbomb but only managed to secure a two-count.

In the climax of the match, Samoa Joe then tripped Keith Lee and applied a chokehold. Lee eventually passed out, securing the victory for Joe. In a post-match revelation, the 44-year-old praised himself as the greatest ROH World TV Champion but dropped the bombshell news that he is relinquishing the title.

The reason is that he has set his sights on a bigger prize, which is the AEW World Championship currently held by MJF.

This unexpected decision sent shockwaves through the fans on Twitter. Many expressed their thoughts, with some stating that after relinquishing the ROH World TV Championship, he should go back to WWE. The announcement left numerous fans in a state of confusion, especially considering Joe had held the title for 575 days.

Check out the reactions below:

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Samoa Joe. Will he get added to MJF's match at Full Gear, where the Champion is set to defend his title against Jay White?

Samoa Joe has eyes set on the AEW World Championship

AEW World Champion MJF has a lot on his plate as he is set to defend his title against Jay White at Full Gear.

However, it's not just White who has his eyes set on Maxwell; he has been confronted by Wardlow and Samoa Joe.

On the October 21 edition of Collision, the former ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe sent a message to MJF.

"Maxwell Jacob Friedman, tonight I bring you a gift my friend. The gift of foresight. And what you foresee is that I am coming for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Now Max, what you do with this gift is very, very important because you see you can give me what I want or Max, I can put you in a situation where you are forced to give me what I want. Because I am Samoa Joe, the one true king of television and I will be the next AEW World Heavyweight Champion," Samoa Joe said.

It will be interesting to see if MJF defends his title in a singles match at Full Gear or if Joe and Wardlow also get added into the mix.

What are your thoughts on Samoa Joe's ROH World Television Title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.