"Go f**k yourself," says former AEW champion after being told to end popular act

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion shut down a fan asking him to break up his popular team. The star had an NSFW response to a fan's ask.

The star in question is Max Caster. The Acclaimed has been in AEW since 2020. The duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens has had a successful run in the company until now. The fans were always entertained by Caster's raps every week and the duo became two of the hottest homegrown stars of Tony Khan's promotion.

The team has also held the AEW World Tag Team and the World Trios Titles in their run so far. Furthermore, Caster and Bowens also added WWE Hall of Famer, Billy Gunn into the frame to form a trio, who is often the third member of the team. However, The Acclaimed has been facing a lot of criticism lately, as many feel they have become stale now.

A fan on the 'X' social media platform recently begged the company to get Anthony Bowens away from Max Caster, hinting at the breaking up of The Acclaimed. Caster took notice of the tweet and didn't take kindly to it at all. Max Caster lashed out on the fan with the following NSFW response:

"Go f*** yourself."

Max Caster wants to wrestle a top AEW champion

Recently, a fan on the 'X' social media platform asked for a match between Max Caster and the current AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay. Responding to the request, Caster declared himself as the 'best wrestler alive' and Ospreay as the 'best Japanese wrestler of all time':

"Best Wrestler Alive ™️ vs. the best Japanese wrestler of all time… The match sells itself!"

Meanwhile, The Acclaimed seem to be in a feud with The Elite considering their recent interactions. Only time will tell what's next for the former World Trios Champions.

Do you think Max Caster should be separated from Anthony Bowens? Sound off in the comments.

