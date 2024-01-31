"Go and job to Moxley and Page" - Fans erupt at the possibility of former WWE Champion joining AEW after contract expiry

Despite a segment he was in last night on RAW, could a certain former WWE Champion end up jumping ship to AEW following the end of his contract? Fans have mixed reactions to the idea.

The former champion in question would be Drew McIntyre. He was in a segment with CM Punk, as the latter revealed that he had a torn tricep and was set to miss potentially 4-5 months as he needed surgery. This would make him unavailable for WrestleMania 40. The Scottish star came out to gloat, and he would eventually attack the injured Punk. This could set up a feud once the former AEW World Champion returns.

A fan brought up how Drew McIntyre's contract was expiring soon and how this would be before CM Punk would make his return. He could switch things up by heading to AEW, which would prevent Punk from having any form of retribution.

Fans have reacted to the idea, and some thought this would be a wild angle. Others joked about how Drew would be given a round of applause by those in AEW who were not fans of the Straight Edge Superstar, such as the Young Bucks.

Many WWE fans debunked the idea, as they felt that he could have quietly re-signed with the company. They also had words to say about AEW promotion and how McIntyre could be wasted, as he would have a smaller crowd and could be losing to the likes of Jon Moxley and Hangman Page.

Drew McIntyre mocks WWE's message to CM Punk

Following his injury announcement, WWE's social media team posted a message wishing CM Punk a great recovery.

Drew McIntyre was not having it and mocked the Second City Saint. During their segment last night on RAW, he tried to aggravate the injury by stepping on Punk's arm. The Scottish superstar would post a picture of the meme of Michael Jordan laughing during the Last Dance Documentary.

It seems as if there is no blood lost between the two superstars. Ultimately, it all depends on Drew McIntyre as to whether this feud will go on, as his current contract will expire by April this year. Should he re-sign, rest assured this feud will go on when Punk returns.

Do you think McIntyre stays? Let us know in the comments section below.

