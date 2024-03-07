"Goes back to WWE in like 2 years max" - Fans react to Mercedes Mone's latest comments ahead of blockbuster rumored AEW signing

Wrestling fans reacted to Mercedes Mone's latest hints about her rumored AEW signing on Thursday, March 07.

Ever since her WWE departure, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Mercedes Mone's future. Her arrival in New Japan Pro Wrestling surprised everyone. However, the former WWE Superstar's career suffered a setback when she got injured.

After healing completely, the news about her being a free agent broke. Rumors started circulating that Mercedes could be headed back to WWE. Fans waited with anticipation for her surprise return in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match but that ultimately didn't happen.

Following that, there have been rumors that the former WWE star could be AEW-bound. Those rumors seemed to be true with the announcement of AEW Big Business. Now, fans are waiting in anticipation for The Boss to show up and steal the show next week.

Ahead of her rumored debut, Mercedes stated on the Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast that she had found a ''new home.''

Fans wasted no opportunity in letting their voices be heard. Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Mercedes' comments

Mercedes Mone opened up about her WWE departure

Mercedes' departure from WWE came as a bit of a shock because she was an established superstar in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent interview on the Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast, Mone stated that her WWE exit was the hardest decision of her life.

“Something told me I needed to do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. It's the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my whole life, but it’s the most proudest. It’s crazy because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life, in getting to be everything I’ve ever dreamt of—and more. That moment changed my whole life for the better. I’m so thankful for that moment, so proud of myself, so proud of Trinity, so proud of how strong we were," said Moné. [H/T: No DQ]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see Mercedes Mone's next step in the coming days.

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone sign with AEW? Sound off!

