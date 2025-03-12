"Going to slay the beast," "Nice try Tony" - Fans are convinced top star is finally coming to AEW after Tony Khan's latest announcement

AEW is coming off its sixth annual Revolution Pay-Per-View and is headed to a busy time of the year with Dynasty and Double Or Nothing. Tony Khan fueled the hype for this week's Dynamite with a big championship announcement, and now it appears a big debut is set for tonight's show. The AEW fans have weighed in.

Khan has announced an Eliminator Tournament that will crown the new #1 contender for Kenny Omega's International Championship at Dynasty on April 6. The tournament will begin tonight with Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero, plus The Beast Mortos vs. a mystery man, billed as a Wild Card opponent. Saturday's Collision will feature Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet and Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis, then all four winners will compete in a Fatal 4-Way next week.

Sources recently revealed that AEW has signed Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander. Speedball and The Walking Weapon are joining the company after strong runs in TNA, but it remains to be seen when they will actually debut. Khan's announcement on tonight's Wild Card wrestler has fueled the rumor mill.

Khan's latest announcement led to immense speculation from the All Elite fans. However, Speedball and The Walking Weapon seem to be the leading candidates. Many fans called on Khan to debut Speedball tonight, while others shared Bailey's custom-styled tweets. Several fans also commented on how they hope to hear The Beastie Boys' "Brass Monkey" song play for Bailey.

Check out a few of those reactions below:

"Speedball Mike Bailey is going to slay The Beast," wrote one fan.

"TONY I BETTER HEAR BRASS MONKEY!" tweeted another.

The updated linep for AEW Dynamite tonight

All Elite Wrestling will return to the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, for tonight's live Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

MJF will speak

Kenny Omega returns at International Champion

Dynasty International Championship Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero Dynasty International Championship Eliminator Tournament: The Beast Mortos vs. Wild Card mystery man

AEW will return to Las Vegas on Saturday for Collision, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotel. FTR vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong has been announced, plus Dynasty tournament matches with Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet and Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis.

