“Gonna cost Roman Reigns at Mania,” “Go to WWE” - Fans beg Triple H to sign 277-pound star ahead of WrestleMania XL

Wrestling fans want a certain AEW star to sign with WWE ahead of WrestleMania XL. The star being discussed is Wardlow.

Weighing in at 277 pounds, Wardlow is one of the AEW's biggest powerhouses. He has been the top star of the company since his return.

The former TNT Champion debuted as MJF's sidekick. However, Mr. Mayhem betrayed the former AEW World Champion during his match against CM Punk at Revolution 2022. Wardlow recently revealed himself as one of the Devil's henchmen and is currently part of the Undisputed Kingdom.

On Instagram, Wardlow recently shared a throwback post of him placing the ring on the mat at Revolution 2022.

Following that, fans urged the former TNT Champion to go under Triple H's regime. A user also suggested he cost Roman Reigns the title at WrestleMania XL.

Fans want Wardlow to sign with WWE

Bill Apter says Warldow could have been the next Batista in WWE

Wardlow has been involved in many squash matches and pushed to the moon recently. However, he hasn't been over in the audience yet.

While speaking with The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter believes WWE could have presented Mr. Mayhem as the next Batista if he had signed with the promotion.

“The top of the heap right now is Sting, who is going to retire soon. Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, they dropped the ball completely with Wardlow as far as I’m concerned. If WWE had Wardlow, they would have made him—I’ve mentioned this on our show before, they would have made him another Batista. They would have made him a huge start, and it’s not too late. Other than that group that I mentioned, who’s in AEW that you want to see other than that group?” Bill Apter said.

At the 2024 Revolution, Wardlow will be involved in an All-Star Scramble Match, where he will compete with seven other stars for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Do you think Warldow will become a world champion in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE