"Gonna be a fun one," "Vs. The Death Riders?" - Fans erupt after former champion announces AEW return after almost 3 years

Former IWGP tag champion Clark Connors recently announced that he is set to make his return to AEW soon. His last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion was at Forbidden Door 2022, where he faced PAC, Miro, and Malakai Black in a fatal four-way match to try and become the inaugural International Championship.

Additionally, Gabe Kidd made his debut on the recent edition of Collision. His opponent for the night was The Butcher, who he successfully defeated. Later, his Bullet Club War Dogs stablemate Clark Connors courts a promo, announcing his return to AEW.

It seems like the Bullet Club War Dogs (who primarily perform in NJPW in Japan) are on their way to Tony Khan's promotion in the United States. The fans are very excited to see them together in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Check out some of the top reactions below.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

A fan said, "Yeah, war dogs coming is gonna be a fun one."

This person wrote, "What if it sets up for Forbidden Door? Bullet Club War Dogs vs. The Death Riders?"

The fans have already started to fantasy book Bullet Club War Dogs against some of the top factions in All Elite Wrestling.

This tweet read, "So we're getting closer to the long-awaited Bullet Club vs Bang Bang Gang match?"

"War Dogs vs. Bang Bang Gang, Blood and Guts, 53:14, 7 stars," said this user.

Mark Henry reacts to Clark Connors' return to AEW

In his return announcement promo, Clark Connors stated he would put everyone in AEW on notice. Wrestling veteran Mark Henry reacted to his promo on X/Twitter, saying that his addition to All Elite Wrestling would prove to be very beneficial for the company.

"Outstanding talent AEW's got a good one," Henry wrote.

Connors has been associated with NJPW since 2018 and won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship twice alongside Drilla Moloney. He became a member of Bullet Club War Dogs in April 2023.

