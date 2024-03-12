"Gonna get that hall of fame ring,""He's WWE bound" - Fans erupt after top AEW star is spotted during RAW

A former WWE and AEW world champion was featured during a video package played on RAW this week years after leaving the company, and fans are already jumping to multiple conclusions.

The top AEW star in question is Chris Jericho. After a legendary run in the WWE of nearly two decades, Jericho surprised everyone by leaving the promotion back in 2018. Following a brief run in Japan, Jericho was one of the first wrestlers signed by Tony Khan's promotion in 2019. The Ocho went to be crowned the first-ever All Elite Wrestling World Champion and is still a major star in the company.

While the former AEW world champion has not had any direct association with the Stamford-based promotion, he once appeared on Steve Austin's 'Broken Skull' sessions. Meanwhile, The DemoGod was seen on WWE TV yet again. This week, he was spotted in a vignette played during RAW, showcasing all the Intercontinental champions in history.

Jericho has won the IC title a total of 9 times in his illustrious career, so it was hard to ignore the fact. However, fans on the internet don't think it's that simple and are already claiming Jericho could be WWE-bound before the end of his career. Here is how the fans reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, many fans are still convinced that Jericho would end his career in AEW despite being featured on RAW:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chris Jericho on whether he would ever return to the WWE

Chris Jericho has been in the AEW since the start of the promotion and wants to finish his career there as well. During an interview with Daily Star, Jericho admitted that he wouldn't finish his career in the Stamford-based promotion:

"I don’t hold a torch for WWE. To me, that’s not ‘the place to be’. AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there. They have a way of doing things, and I was there for 20 years and was pretty good at it. I like the way we do things at AEW better… so I don’t know why I wouldn’t want to finish my career in AEW." (H/T TJRWrestling)

Expand Tweet

The Ocho also stated that he has zero interest in returning to his previous workplace. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for Y2J.

Do you think Chris Jericho will be seen in the biggest wrestling promotion ever again? Let us know in the comments.

Poll : Do you think Chris Jericho will be seen in the biggest wrestling promotion ever again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion