"Gonna tank within a week," "Absolutely insane" - Wrestling fans distraught with 14-time champion's post-WWE decision

A new report regarding a former WWE Superstar has left fans upset. The star being discussed is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

Mercedes Mone was signed with the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade. She won many titles in the promotion and became a megastar. Due to creative reasons, she left the promotion along with Naomi in May 2022. After her departure, she wrestled in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Mercedes is one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling business right now. For months now, the former IWGP Women's Champion has been rumored to have talks with both AEW and WWE.

Previous reports suggest that Mercedes was slated to debut on January 27 in All Elite Wrestling. Further, it stated that the plan was scrapped due to Vince McMahon's scandal.

A new report has surfaced regarding the 32-year-old star, which suggests her first AEW appearance. According to Fightful, Mercedes Mone is expected to make her AEW debut in March.

Wrestling fans on Twitter are left in disbelief as many expected her to return to WWE.

Although Mercedes won different titles in WWE, she has also won multiple championships in NJPW, Chaotic Wrestling, RWC, and more.

WWE veteran talks about Mercedes Mone's potential AEW debut

Now that the report suggests Mone signing with AEW in the future, many fans and critics wonder how she will be booked in the company.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo shared his booking ideas for Mercedes Mone's potential debut in All Elite Wrestling.

"So if you're asking me now, 'Vince, we just signed Rebecca Moné, whatever her name is, how would you book her?' What I would say, right off the bat is, first of all, we wouldn't see her for at least four weeks. A table would be set for at least four weeks to set her up as a babyface or a heel, or whatever you wanna do so when she does arrive, she's going to get the loudest and biggest reaction she probably could," Russo said.

He continued:

"So that literally is my answer to that and that's never done, that's never done in either company. They just throw somebody out there, no vignettes, no setting the table, no nothing. Bro, if you have a legitimate star on your hand, you've got to set the table for them."

Fans are excited to see which promotion the 32-year-old star chooses in the future.

