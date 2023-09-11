"Goosebumps," "I need it bro I NEEED" - Fans react to the possibility of 2-time WWE Champion confronting Roman Reigns at Survivor Series

Roman Reigns is The Tribal Chief, and his fans are waiting for his next big match. All this while, after CM Punk's shock dismissal, fans have spoken about a dream match between the two. The two have faced each other in the ring back in 2014. Time and again, they are sending up social media posts about What-if scenarios - setting him up in a match with other wrestlers.

One of these posts features Roman Reigns in the ring, cutting a promo when the fans light up the stadium with 'CM Punk' chants. The post went on to encourage social media to think about their reactions to the Voice of the Voiceless' return to WWE at the next Summerslam against Reigns. That post has got several replies now, and the audience has a mixed opinion about a CM-Punk match.

Here are some of the reactions to the CM Punk - Roman Reigns match:

Can LA Knight dethrone Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is currently off TV following a brutal match with cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat Match at Summerslam 2023. While there are some ideas about when he will return, one former WWE wrestler has revealed that LA Knight could be the one who dethrones the Tribal Chief at Wrestlemania 40 after winning the Royal Rumble.

On his podcast Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno spoke about that scenario.

"I don't know. (...) You know, the fans are kind of when a babyface is getting over, the fans are kind of trying to let you know, 'Hey, keep pushing this guy higher,' you know because they cheer louder each time he comes out. You've literally seen that with LA Knight. We've seen that with Cody Rhodes. But is his pop as big as Cody's right now? And I would say no, right? So, Cody, to me, is still the guy right now because his pops are ridiculous. I still can't figure that out. It's like, why is he gets these unbelievable monster pops, you know? But LA Knight is getting there."

Roman Reigns is red-hot at the moment, and his feud with his cousins, The Usos, has definitely injected more life into WWE programming. Fans are waiting for the next twist in The Bloodline storyline, but that doesn't seem to be happening very soon, with Reigns off TV.

