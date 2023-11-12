"Great news, they deserve to be somewhere" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan's AEW seemingly confirms two major stars' signings

A new tag team has made its way into AEW, and fans cannot seem to contain their excitement at the news. The team in question is none other than The Righteous.

Just last week, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts introduced Vincent and Dutch as teammates for Lance Archer, and this week, they have their own profiles on the AEW roster's website.

Fans seemed hyped about The Righteous.

After seeing this, the fans went into overdrive and had a lot of good things to say to the pair from Ring of Honor. Some said that it was about time that they got their AEW contracts and that they deserved it after all that they had been through.

Fans had their share of praise for The Righteous.

Others called them the Far Cry Boys, referencing the famous video game Far Cry in a shout-out to their appearances.

The Righteous lost on AEW Collision

The Righteous, consisting of Vincent and Dutch, teamed up with Lance Archer on AEW Collision after being paired up by Jake 'The Snake' Roberts last week to take on the team of Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, Sting and Darby Allin. However, they ended up on the losing side.

Darby Allin was down to his usual self as he showed off his athletic skills each time he was in the ring. After setting the pace of the match, it was time for the hot tag move, and it was none other than Adam Copeland who took it.

Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop on Dutch and a Stinger Splash on Vincent, much to the delight of the crowd. Copeland then hit his trademark Spear on Vincent to get the win.

While this was a trios tag team match, The Righteous should not see this as a setback as they went head to head with Sting, Allin, and Copeland. If anything, this will serve as a springboard as they look to start their full-time careers in AEW.

Are you excited about seeing The Righteous in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

