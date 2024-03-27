"Great one at it again," "Cook those frauds" - Fans erupt after CM Punk takes a cheeky jibe at AEW following WWE RAW

Wrestling fans have reacted to CM Punk taking a veiled swipe at AEW following last night's WWE RAW.

The Best in the World was fired from the Jacksonville-based promotion after his second backstage altercation in less than a year at All In 2023. Punk had a match against Samoa Joe for his "Real" World Championship to open the monumental pay-per-view.

While the event was a massive success, there was some controversy regarding the attendance figures and the discrepancy between reported turnstile numbers and sales numbers. In the fallout from the show, Punk's altercation with Jack Perry resulted in his termination from the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The Voice of the Voiceless is currently recovering from an injury and announced his plans for WrestleMania XL on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. The show was a great success, pulling in over 15,000 fans, according to Punk on social media.

However, the Chicago native also lived up to his firebrand reputation when he seemingly took a shot at All Elite Wrestling through a post on his Instagram story, where he alluded to the All In 2023 ticket sales controversy.

Fans reacted to the post on X/Twitter, sharing their responses to CM Punk's cheeky dig at All Elite Wrestling.

Disco Inferno thinks WWE would sign AEW star Sammy Guevara in a deal similar to CM Punk's

Disturbance outside the ring is not an isolated incident in All Elite Wrestling. Sammy Guevara, one of the Four Pillars of AEW, has also been involved in backstage violence. He is currently suspended.

While evaluating the prospect of The Spanish God being signed by WWE after the expiration of his AEW contract, Disco Inferno speculated that Guevara could be signed under similar conditions offered to CM Punk by the Triple H-led promotion.

The veteran was referencing the behavior clause allegedly attached to the former WWE Champion's contract for his return at Survivor Series 2023. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, DIsco said:

"Yeah, Sammy Guevara is getting into the, 'Yo, this is his problem now.' He's very young, and when his deal is up with AEW, he's gonna have some options. But the WWE might look at this guy like, 'Hey, you're coming in on, like, a probationary period.' It's like, you're coming, maybe kind of like under the microscope that Punk is under. Like, you have to be on perfect behaviour, or else, you know." [00:58 - 01:29]

The former TNT Champion has not been in action since February 2024.

Thoughts on CM Punk's shot at AEW? Sound off below!

