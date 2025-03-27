  • home icon
  "Guess those WWE legends contracts are paying off" - Fans react after major star says he might never return to AEW after Jon Moxley match

"Guess those WWE legends contracts are paying off" - Fans react after major star says he might never return to AEW after Jon Moxley match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Mar 27, 2025 17:46 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion (Image source: AEW's YouTube channel and WWE.com)

A major star has said that he might never return to AEW because of a recent Jon Moxley match. Fans have since reacted to these comments.

Rob Van Dam is the latest to comment on Mox's recent controversial match. On the March 19th episode of Dynamite, the Death Rider defended his AEW World Title against Cope in a Street Fight. During the match, Cope used a board covered in nails called "Spike." He attacked Mox with the board and then suplexed him on it. The board of nails stuck to Moxley's back, resulting in a gruesome moment. Despite this, Mox emerged victorious with the help of the Death Riders.

RVD addressed the gruesome spot in the match on his 1 of a Kind podcast, expressing that those moments make him feel better about being associated with WWE instead of AEW.

“That’s not wrestling to me. Obviously, it’s sacrificing a lot for the business. I mean, that could be said about it. But the more AEW has been doing stuff like that, the more personally I feel like I would rather be associated with WWE than AEW. A couple of years ago, it was like, man, they're growing, they're trying things to get up there, and then there's a feel that the inmates are running the prison…".
Fans have since taken to social media to comment on RVD's statement. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)
Screengrab of fan reactions (source: X.com)

Stevie Richards was unhappy with Jon Moxley's match on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley's match on Dynamite garnered a lot of controversy due to the spike spot. Many fans and critics criticized the spot for being unnecessary and too dangerous. Even a former WWE star was unhappy with Cope and Mox for doing the spot.

During a recent episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star noted that the spike spot could've ended terribly for Mox.

“This is about a hundred nails that are right there on the spine… any one of them could have hit a nerve, went right in your disc… you’re bumping on something that has no give. Who’s to say his spine didn’t shift? This is the dumbest stuff I’ve ever seen. What is the point of this? Aren’t Jon Moxley and Edge big enough stars to tell a story?”
It will be interesting to see what's next for Jon Moxley.

Edited by Brandon Nell
