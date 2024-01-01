“Guessing he causes Drew to lose” - WWE Universe reacts to rumors of 34-year-old star coming back to RAW after 3 years

The exit of some high-profile names from the AEW roster has got the internet posting and reacting about their potential future in WWE. Andrade El Idolo is another star out of the roster. Tony Khan confirmed that Idolo's contract had not been extended. There's now talk that the former luchador will make his grand return to the company that hosts the Grandest Stage of them All.

Some posts are claiming that Idolo might appear on the Stamford-based company's programming as early as in a matter of weeks. Others are saying that they should save him until the Royal Rumble.

Some fans were also of the opinion that Andrade would return to WWE to reignite his feud with Drew McIntyre. McIntyre is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and lost a championship match on the Live Holiday Tour, on December 30, 2023.

Check out the post and the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Reactions 2

Reactions 1

Cien was one of the most 'over' names in AEW, given his resume, which included stints in CMLL, NJPW, and the Stamford-based company. The former WWE United States Champion was part of some intense bouts in the brand-new Continental Classic Tournament, where he had an impressive run in the Blue League of the tournament. He was ousted from the running by a loss at the hands of Miro at Worlds End.

AEW removes the names of MJF and ex-WWE US champion Andrade from the roster after Worlds End

AEW still has a stacked roster, but it has now seemingly lost two of the biggest names on it, MJF and Andrade. And to leave no doubt, the names of both wrestlers have now been erased from the web page that lists the roster of the Jacksonville-based company.

It's a new year, and fans will be looking at who Khan tries to sign up and discards over these twelve months. Last year, Tony surprised - and pleased - wrestling fans by getting Adam Copeland and Ric Flair on the roster. It remains to be seen what tricks he has up his sleeve this year to make AEW the home of the best wrestlers in town.

What do you think? Who is Khan bringing on the roster now? Tell us in the comments section.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.