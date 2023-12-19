Gunther's RAW finish ignites rumors of WWE potentially signing soon-to-be top free agent

Gunther displayed his in-ring dominance yet again on Monday Night RAW tonight, however, it was his finish that has sparked another debate in regards to the global juggernaut signing a soon-to-be free agent.

The Ring General battled his recent arch-nemesis, The Miz, with the WWE Intercontinental title on the line. At the end of a hard-fought battle, Gunther planted The A-Lister with the Rainmaker finisher, a move highly synonymous with the Japanese sensation Kazuchika Okada.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion walked away with the win while igniting the rumors of WWE potentially bringing in Okada in the near future.

You can check out the finish of the match below:

Some recent reports have already suggested Triple H and his creative force have a deep interest in signing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion once he winds up with NJPW in 2024, becoming a free agent.

Furthermore, Okada could also be on Tony Khan's radar to be the newest AEW star. After all, he has made a few appearances for them, competing against the likes of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and Jay White. That could favor Khan's promotion to sign Kazuchika Okada before their rival competitors.

