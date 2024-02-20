Gunther's record-breaking WWE run sees fans mocking top AEW star: "Now he is so lost!"

Gunther is enjoying a record-breaking run in WWE as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. While praising his marvelous run on social media, some fans took shots at AEW star Keith Lee, who once mocked The Ring General's name change a few years ago.

The 36-year-old star was initially known as Walter in WWE. In January 2022, the company decided to change his name to Gunther. At the time, Keith Lee made a sarcastic comment about the moniker change, raising questions about the Intercontinental Champion's future.

Fans on Twitter recently mocked the AEW star and compared him to The Austrian Anomaly. Some believed Lee caused his downfall by signing with the Tony Khan-led company after his WWE exit.

You can view some of the notable fan reactions below:

One Twitter user mentioned that The Limitless One was better off in WWE:

One fan expressed his desire to see Lee sign with WWE once his AEW deal expired:

A few Twitter users claimed that The Ring General was a better performer than the former AEW World Tag Team Champion:

One fan wrote how Keith Lee lacked proper creative direction in All Elite Wrestling:

Sheamus sends a message to Gunther

Sheamus has been away from WWE TV since last year. He is out of action due to a shoulder injury. The last time fans saw him inside the squared circle was during the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where he wrestled Edge (aka Adam Copeland.)

Reports have indicated that The Celtic Warrior is slated to return soon. Amid rumors of his comeback, Sheamus has been dropping hints of going after the Intercontinental Champion.

The former WWE Champion recently sent a message to Gunther, as he shared a photo of himself hitting his long-time rival with the 10 Beats of the Bodhran at Clash at the Castle 2022. He captioned the post:

LFG!!

Sheamus and The Ring General have wrestled each other in the past, receiving much praise from the viewers. It will be exciting to see them lock horns once again.

Do you want to see Sheamus take on The Ring General once again in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.