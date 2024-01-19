"Haha Khan won against Papa Haitch again," "If AEW keeps this up, WWE is scr***d" - Fans react as Dynamite scores big in the ratings

AEW's ratings recently have become the talk of the town again. All that happened when the ratings increased during the recent Dynamite episode, which had Samoa Joe defend his World Championship against HOOK.

According to Wrestlenomics on tweet, the viewership of Dynamite increased by 12 percent as compared to last week's broadcast. The Samoa Joe and HOOK bout saw a viewership increase in Q8:

WWE has beaten AEW in ratings soundly in 2023

Tony Khan's company is still pretty young when it comes to wrestling promotions, but it has faced defeat at the hands of WWE already at the ratings table. In 2023, when WWE's NXT was broadcast at the same time as Dynamite, NXT gave a sound drubbing to the Jacksonville-based company's programming.

Tony Khan has also been called out several times for his booking logic by some wrestling veterans. When he decided to give a title match that featured MJF and Kenny Omega for free on TV, he was criticized. Later, when the match didn't do much for the ratings, the then-World Champion MJF also faced some criticism.

Some fans are also of the opinion that TK should step away from the booking and let someone else handle the show, but nothing has come of those comments yet. Also, It remains to be seen if Khan and Co. can turn the tide this year at the ratings table.

