Hall of Famer explains why AEW has become "the ECW of 2023" (Exclusive)

AEW, one of the top pro-wrestling promotions, was recently compared to ECW by Hall of Famer wrestling writer, Bill Apter.

As the two promotions are decades apart, one can say that certain aspects of ECW can be seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Some ECW legends have also made appearances in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Some fans may have even gotten into the show as it reminds them of the times of ECW.

Bill Apter on Sportskeeda's Wrestle Binge, went into detail about why he believed that All Elite Wrestling is the modern ECW. He compared the way in-ring action goes, the fans, and how unfiltered the superstars on the mic are. He described that the "extreme" factor for both promotions is similar.

"I like AEW, but I'm wondering, is AEW kind of like the ECW of 2023, including the fans? For example, the first fans that ever yelled when a wrestler would screw up would chant 'You f'ed up, you f'ed up' they used the real word of course, were ECW fans. ECW Wrestlers had no issue cussing out on the TV shows. AEW Wrestlers have no problem cussing out on their TV shows. Taking risks from tables, ladders, chairs, everything, Sting recently. ECW, Sting off the ladder, everybody off ladders. Everybody through tables."

WWE Icon Paul Heyman gives his comment on comparisons between AEW and ECW

Back in 2021, WWE Icon Paul Heyman spoke to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport ahead of Survivor Series that year. Heyman was asked about comparisons between AEW and ECW, as he was an important part of Extreme Championship Wrestling. He also had an interesting response saying how the main similarity was the "us vs. them" mentality.

This is reminiscent of Paul Heyman's iconic promo back in 2005 for ECW's One Night Stand. He let loose aggressive verbal attacks on the other brands at the time such as Raw and Smackdown.

"Yes and no," Paul Heyman said. "Yes, because of the 'Us vs. Them' mentality. It's a great marketing device. It works. Do I see the comparisons between the two promotions and business? I don't think we could be further apart in what ECW was and who AEW is, which is no knock towards them, probably, overcomplimentary towards them. We're two totally different entities. The similarities are the Us vs. Them tribalism, which is a conscious marketing tool and one that is, in some years, very heart felt, and works on a big level."

All Elite Wrestling has been known to bring back the feel of non-PG wrestling. May it be the less filtered promos, the presence of blood in matches, or the more interesting extreme types of matches.

