"Hard to argue rn," "WWE is good at burying talents" - Fans accuse Triple H of signing major star just to take a shot at Tony Khan and AEW

Fans are mocking WWE for not using a former AEW star well after signing her. The star being discussed is Jade Cargill.

Jade held the TBS Championship for more than 500 days, and her streak of 60 straight victories was ended by Kris Statlander when the latter defeated Cargill at AEW Double or Nothing 2023.

The former TBS Champion signed with WWE in September 2023. Following the announcement, she made several appearances in certain events and backstage segments. Wrestling fans finally saw her in action at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. In the match, she was presented as a top star and went on to eliminate Nia Jax and other top stars.

Following the event, the 31-year-old star has not been seen in action. Additionally, she is not scheduled to appear at the upcoming Elimination Chamber: Perth.

An X/Twitter user posted a tweet about the Stamford-based promotion signing Jade Cargill just to brag about taking AEW's top star from them.

"Jade Cargill signed with WWE 146 days ago. And so far it looks like (key term) she was brought in more as a 'Ha gotcha' to AEW than anything," the X user shared.

You can check out the user's tweet below:

Fans are wondering if WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H just signed Cargill to take a shot at AEW and Tony Khan.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What the future has in store for the 31-year-old star remains to be seen.

Former AEW star Jade Cargill opened up about the struggle wrestlers go through

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Jade Cargill discussed what it takes to have a successful career in the wrestling business.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career," Jade Cargill said.

It will be interesting to see how WWE utilizes the new signee in the future.

