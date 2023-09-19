"Have her be Becky’s next challenge"- Fans react to AEW Star's rumored move to WWE

After enjoying a dominant run in the Jacksonville-based company, an AEW star is rumored to make a switch to WWE. The All Elite star in question is Jade Cargill.

Upon her return after three months of absence on the September 9 episode of Collision, Jade Cargill immediately made a statement by attacking the TBS Champion Kris Statlander and setting up a title match against her. The clash, which took place on the recent edition of AEW Rampage, saw Statlander retaining her title against Cargill.

If the ongoing rumors are to be believed, Big Jade's recent match against Statlander was her last in All Elite Wrestling, as her contract with the company is set to expire, and she will soon move to WWE. Fighful Select recently reported that she will be at WWE's performance center in the coming week.

While nothing about Cargill's AEW exit or move to WWE is confirmed yet, the pro wrestling world has already started speculating about the possible matches she could have in the Stamford-based company. A recent Twitter post that asked about Jade's first feud in WWE received an overwhelming response from wrestling fans. The post said:

Many fans were quick to point out the various options available in WWE as the first feud for the former TBS Champion, like Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair, with one post even stating that she could beat both Charlotte and Bianca Belair.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, not all showed optimism about her rumored move to World Wrestling Entertainment, and some fans think she still needs a lot of improvement in her in-ring work to compete with the top performers in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE reportedly has already started on creative for AEW star Jade Cargill

Amidst all the rumors surrounding Cargill's move to a Stamford-based company, it has been reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that the WWE's creative department is already working on storylines for the former TBS Champion, and it is being treated as a big thing.

"They’ve already started working on creative for her [Jade Cargill]. I heard that yesterday when I was asking around about, ‘Is she locked in?’ And she wasn’t locked in, but they’ve been talking about her a lot. It’s not like this is just some minor thing to them, it’s a big thing to them," Dave Meltzer said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

The veteran also said that based on the attention being received by Cargill's rumored move to WWE and the expense incurred by the company, he thinks Big Jade will skip the developmental brand, NXT, and debut directly on the main roster.