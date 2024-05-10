"HBK will come up with something," "Just fire him at this point" - Fans react to top star's AEW absence

An AEW star has been absent from television for a couple of months. Fans are pushing the promotion to release the latter so that NXT Head Shawn Michaels could sign him and likely book him better.

The star in question is former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, who competed in a No Disqualification Match against Hardcore legend Jeff Hardy on the February 16, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage. During the match, Guevara landed awkwardly on Jeff Hardy's head, which reportedly resulted in the veteran suffering a concussion as well as a broken nose.

Guevara proceeded to hit his finisher on a concussed Jeff Hardy to win the match. The former TNT Champion performing his finishing move on a concussed Hardy led to the company suspending him for an undisclosed period.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter posted by a fan on X, The Spanish God's suspension has been lifted. However, it is unknown when he will return to action.

"Sammy Guevara is no longer suspended from AEW, but there is no word on when he will be factored back into creative plans," stated the report.

Fans reacted to the above report, urging the Tony Khan-led promotion to fire The Spanish God, so he could move to the WWE as part of their their developmental brand.

Another section of fans suggested booking ideas for Sammy Guevara following his return to AEW TV, while also wishing good luck to the former champion.

"Sammy will most likely end up as the stump of The Learning Tree. I hope that when he returns he has a long and trouble free singles run. Extremely talented!" A fan predicted.

"Glad to hear he’s coming back. Please don’t pair him with anyone. Let him shine on his own!" tweeted another fan.

"My guy just been enjoying this time with the family... I think my boy sammy gonna comeback cooking tho!" wrote a fan.

It will be interesting to see how Guevara is inserted into the storylines after he returns to AEW TV.

AEW star Sammy Guevara may end up in WWE soon, according to Disco Inferno

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently claimed that Sammy Guevera may join the Stamford-based promotion soon. However, the veteran also pointed out one specific problem that The Spanish God may face if and when he joins the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno explained the problems Sammy Guevara could face upon signing with WWE or any other promotion. He noted how the situation may be the same as CM Punk who signed with the WWE after getting fired from AEW due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

"Yeah, Sammy Guevara is getting into the, 'Yo, this is his problem now!' He's very young, and when his deal is up with AEW, he's gonna have some options. But the WWE might look at this guy like, 'Hey, you're coming in on, like, a probationary period.' It's like, you're coming, maybe, kind of like under the microscope that Punk is under. Like, you have to be on perfect behavior, or else, you know," he said. [00:58 - 01:29]

Many believe Sammy Guevara will likely return as a member of The Learning Tree faction of Chris Jericho. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for The Spanish God.