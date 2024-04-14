"He is a bad**s, MJF isn't a bad**s obviously" - Top AEW star praises Samoa Joe as world champion (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks recently spoke about the current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and compared him to former champion MJF.

Samoa Joe successfully defeated MJF at the Worlds End PPV event to win his first AEW World Championship. Most fans feel that Joe has been one of the best world champions for the Jacksonville-based promotion in recent memory. He has defended the title against some great opponents like HOOK and Hangman Adam Page. He is set to defend the title next against Swerve Strickland at the upcoming Dynasty PPV event.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ricky Starks lavished praise on the Samoan Submission Machine.

"I haven't wrestled Samoa Joe, but I've talked to Samoa Joe. I think he is, by a full definition, a full AEW champion I've ever seen. [How does Joe compare to MJF] He is a bad**s, MJF isn't a bad**s obviously. He got choked out and I've wrestled MJF, so I know he's not a bad**s. " [5:28-5:38]

AEW star Ricky Starks calls Swerve Strickland a 'hard challenger'

Swerve Strickland has been one of the most important signings for All Elite Wrestling in recent memory. He has become one of the biggest stars in the company ever since he arrived in 2022. He is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and is currently looking to win his first world title by defeating Samoa Joe at the upcoming Dynasty PPV.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Ricky Starks recalled his match against Swerve and called him a very hard challenger.

"I wrestled Swerve, I beat him. Easy to beat because I was the FTW Champion and it's just easy to do that. Swerve though, is a hard challenger, a very hard challenger for sure." [6:42-7:00]

The fans have been behind Swerve Strickland ever since his Texas Death Match against Hangman Page at the Full Gear PPV. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan decides to pull the trigger on Swerve Strickland at the Dynasty PPV and make him the AEW World Champion.

