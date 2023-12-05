“He belongs in AEW” - WWE Universe blasts popular RAW Superstar

The WWE Universe seems to have finally run out of patience with a RAW Superstar. The star in question is none other than DIY member Johnny Gargano.

Gargano had a very good run in NXT before leaving the promotion in 2021. He later returned after nine months in August of 2022 and was involved in a rivalry with Austin Theory. He then competed in the 2023 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Premium Live Events but was unable to get any success. After a five-month hiatus, Johnny Wrestling returned on an episode of RAW saving Tommaso Ciampa from an attack from Imperium, thus re-forming DIY in the process.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

There was a lot of hype when Gargano came back to WWE, and there were enough hints that Triple H would finally let him spread his wings on the main roster. However, that did not happen, and his second run on the main roster has been even more underwhelming than the first one.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns and called the former NXT Superstar ‘bland.’ Some even said that given his lack of character development, Gargano would be better off in AEW.

Johnny Gargano opened up on his relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have been through a lot. From being tag team members to turning against each other and reuniting once again, it has been quite the journey for DIY.

Recently, Gargano was speaking on the Battleground Podcast, where he opened up on how the DIY reunion happened and how he was in touch with Ciampa during their time off.

“We always talked about what would happen if DIY was on Monday Night RAW? And a lot of fans wanted that too. We’ve had our ups and downs throughout the years, but it has ultimately brought us closer together. And I don’t think that there is a tag team, or a unit, that has gone through what me and Tommaso have, both on-screen and off-screen. We are closer than we’ve ever been, and we’re excited to show the world what we’re capable of," Gargano said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see how DIY goes ahead as Gargano and Ciampa look to carry their tag team to greater heights once again in WWE.

