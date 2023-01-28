The wrestling world recently reacted to a top AEW star's lengthy absence from Tony Khan's promotion.

Miro made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the September 9, 2020, edition of Dynamite, aligning himself with Kip Sabian. While The Redeemer had a 140-day run as the TNT Champion, he has found himself on the fringes in recent times.

The former WWE Superstar hasn't competed on the Wednesday night show since his bout against Ethan Page on June 15, 2022. Meanwhile, his last match in the Jacksonville-based was a six-man clash, where he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on House of Black at All Out.

The Twitterati erupted to Miro's underwhelming recent run in AEW, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

1&OnlyShaneShadows @1OnlyShaneShad1 @Makavelimademe Probably for the best- he can go back to WWE fresh, with less stench of a mud show gimmick… @Makavelimademe Probably for the best- he can go back to WWE fresh, with less stench of a mud show gimmick…

DONDADA @punky287 @Makavelimademe And he wanted out of wwe so bad. I don't feel sorry for him one bit. Grass ain't always greener. Him and his wife had stable jobs before. @Makavelimademe And he wanted out of wwe so bad. I don't feel sorry for him one bit. Grass ain't always greener. Him and his wife had stable jobs before.

Benzofury97 @ben_caley36 @Makavelimademe If somebody told me this is where Rusev would be when he debuted on the main roster... @Makavelimademe If somebody told me this is where Rusev would be when he debuted on the main roster...

Daveyboy Tweets @DaveyBoyTweets @Makavelimademe People will call TK Booker of the year and then not have any solid creative for a man like this @Makavelimademe People will call TK Booker of the year and then not have any solid creative for a man like this

Gregthecowboysfan @EttenGregory @Makavelimademe A feud with him and Ricky would have been great @Makavelimademe A feud with him and Ricky would have been great

Jd Marshall @amissionofluv @Makavelimademe I thought for sure he was headed for main event matches when he started there. Now it's just sitting on the sidelines. @Makavelimademe I thought for sure he was headed for main event matches when he started there. Now it's just sitting on the sidelines.

You can check out the full results of Dynamite HERE.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette wants Miro to face Adam Cole in AEW

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling personality said that he would like to see a feud between babyface Adam Cole and "complete heel" Miro in AEW.

Cornette stated that The Panama City Playboy is a believable good guy due to his expression and emotions, apart from his selling inside the squared circle.

"Adam Cole as a babyface in a program with Miro as a complete heel with no funny business. You could draw some money out of that because Cole, as a babyface, he's incredibly sympathetic in the ring with his selling and his fighting back and his expression and emotions. He'd have a big f*cking Wildbeast on top of him beating the sh*t out of him," Jim Cornette said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan does book a storyline between the two former WWE Superstars in the coming weeks.

Do you think Adam Cole's first feud following his return should be against Miro? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes