The wrestling world recently reacted to a top AEW star's lengthy absence from Tony Khan's promotion.
Miro made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the September 9, 2020, edition of Dynamite, aligning himself with Kip Sabian. While The Redeemer had a 140-day run as the TNT Champion, he has found himself on the fringes in recent times.
The former WWE Superstar hasn't competed on the Wednesday night show since his bout against Ethan Page on June 15, 2022. Meanwhile, his last match in the Jacksonville-based was a six-man clash, where he teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to take on House of Black at All Out.
The Twitterati erupted to Miro's underwhelming recent run in AEW, and below are some of the reactions to the same:
You can check out the full results of Dynamite HERE.
WWE veteran Jim Cornette wants Miro to face Adam Cole in AEW
While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling personality said that he would like to see a feud between babyface Adam Cole and "complete heel" Miro in AEW.
Cornette stated that The Panama City Playboy is a believable good guy due to his expression and emotions, apart from his selling inside the squared circle.
"Adam Cole as a babyface in a program with Miro as a complete heel with no funny business. You could draw some money out of that because Cole, as a babyface, he's incredibly sympathetic in the ring with his selling and his fighting back and his expression and emotions. He'd have a big f*cking Wildbeast on top of him beating the sh*t out of him," Jim Cornette said.
It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan does book a storyline between the two former WWE Superstars in the coming weeks.
Do you think Adam Cole's first feud following his return should be against Miro? Let us know in the comments section below.