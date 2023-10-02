"He is coming home 2024" - Fans lose it as top AEW star possibly acknowledges Roman Reigns at WrestleDream 2023

In a surprising turn of events, an AEW star possibly acknowledged WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns during his match at WrestleDream 2023. The star in questions is none other than MJF.

MJF was in a match against The Righteous for the ROH Tag Team titles. The absence of his tag team partner Adam Cole, sidelined due to an ankle injury, added an unexpected twist to the championship bout.

However, what caught the attention of many fans was a gesture that MJF made during the match, while setting up his infamous Kangaroo Kick.

As the match progressed, MJF was dominating against his opponents. He held his arm up in the air, with his index finger pointing upwards, in a gesture similar to the one that Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, often makes.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans on Twitter immediately reacted to this gesture, with many speculating that MJF was possibly acknowledging Roman Reigns. Some fans even went so far as to say that this gesture was a hint of his interest in joining the rival promotion, once his AEW contract expires.

Many fans also speculated that this could be a reference to the future bidding war for MJF's contract.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

AEW star MJF reacts to comparisons between his storyline and WWE's Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

MJF recently addressed comparisons between his storyline with Adam Cole, known as Better Than You, Bay Bay, and WWE's The Bloodline saga.

In an interview with WrestlePurists, MJF said that he doesn't think the two storylines are similar at all.

"Oh, man, I don’t think it’s similar at all. I’ll tell you what it is. Again, this goes back to an issue that was inside of my sport. It was a while until we had something that made us feel something, and The Bloodline made us feel something. Before The Bloodline, it was just like, ‘I’m tuning into WWE. There’s shit going on, I guess,’ it was just very scattered. It was just scattered. That’s the only way to describe it. Then, Bloodline came along, and it made you feel," said MJF.

MJF's storyline with Cole has been one of the most popular in AEW, and it has certainly made fans feel something. They not only main evented All-In, but also secured the ROH tag team championship.

What are your thoughts on MJF's gesture at WrestleDream? Sound off in the comments section below.