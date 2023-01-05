"He'd be a real boon for RAW" - Wrestling fans react to 54-year-old legend officially rejoining WWE under Triple H's leadership

Wrestling fans recently took to Twitter and reacted to the official return of William Regal under Triple H with WWE.

Regal departed AEW at the end of 2022, calling an end to his run, which merely consisted nine months from his debut at Revolution. During his time with All Elite Wrestling, He had sided with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli to form the Blackpool Combat Club.

At Full Gear 2022, The Gentleman Villain betrayed Jon Moxley to hand the AEW title to MJF. Friedman later turned him on, and it was revealed in Regal's last segment that he had designed his betrayal to teach a final lesson to the BCC that they have to keep eyes in the back of their heads.

After weeks of speculation, Tony Khan himself confirmed during ROH's Final Battle press conference that Regal would depart the company in December 2022. The reason given was that the former King of the Ring would like the chance to work with his son in NXT. The AEW President also stated the terms of Regal's departure as it was revealed that he was not allowed to appear on-screen for WWE for the whole year (2023).

Fans have since had the chance to make their feelings clear. There was a general excitement around the legend's return, although some, like the user below made it clear they wanted to see him on-screen too.

GenX-Relic @JoshuaE51396105 @ringsidenews_ Absolutely. Although I'd prefer he wasn't under the contract clause that's gonna keep him off TV for the year. Regal as GM was a great thing for NXT, and could be again. Also, he'd be a real boon for Raw. @ringsidenews_ Absolutely. Although I'd prefer he wasn't under the contract clause that's gonna keep him off TV for the year. Regal as GM was a great thing for NXT, and could be again. Also, he'd be a real boon for Raw.

William Regal had served as the iconic General Manager during the black-and-gold era of NXT helmed by Triple H. When Hunter assumed control of the company in July 2022, Regal was often the name brought up by fans as he was released from the company under the old regime.

The Game even teased the eventual arrival of The Gentleman Villain ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames last year.

Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) thanked William Regal after departing WWE for NJPW

Perhaps heading in the opposite direction to William Regal, Sasha Banks completed her WWE departure to debut in NJPW during Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of her much-awaited debut, she thanked Regal, owing to their time working together in NXT.

Banks got her start in the promotion with NXT, rising to become a Women's Champion with the brand and later becoming one of the early examples of developmental success in WWE.

She also thanked Triple H and Vince McMahon, whom she worked closely with during her runs in NXT and on the main roster. She will challenge for the IWGP Women's title in February 2022.

