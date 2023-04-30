"He definitely is coming back to AEW" - Twitter erupts after 5-time WWE World Champion makes a surprising appearance at major promotion

The wrestling world recently reacted to former WWE Champion CM Punk making an unexpected appearance at a top promotion. The AEW star was spotted at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings.

The Second City Saint has been absent from All Elite Wrestling programming ever since the All Out pay-per-view in 2022. There have been reports about his return to the promotion later this year, with him possibly headlining AEW's brand-new weekly show, Collision.

Punk shocked the pro wrestling world last week by making a backstage appearance before Monday Night RAW. While The Straight Edge Superstar had a short stay, he seemingly met with a lot of his former colleagues and also squashed beef with The Miz and Triple H.

This time around, CM Punk visited IMPACT Wrestling and was backstage during tonight's tapings at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The Twitterati erupted soon after, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

Konnan believes CM Punk could be looking to jump ship from AEW to WWE in the future

While speaking on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that The Second City Saint knew exactly what he was doing with his RAW visit.

The WCW veteran felt that it could have been a ploy from CM Punk to see if WWE was still interested in re-signing him somewhere down the line.

"I think that it is news for the fact that number one, that he [CM Punk] left under really bad circumstances WWE because, as Joe stated, that he's a controversial figure. He's still under contract. I can't see Tony liking this. I can see CM Punk knowing very well what he's doing. It was gonna generate a buzz, and maybe his contract's coming up, and he wants to play side against each other. He wants to see WWE still interested," Konnan said.

Konnan also added that Punk could have kept his meeting with The Miz a secret if he truly desired to do so.

"This could have been very easily done, 'Hey, Miz or hey, whoever he was going to visit. Why don't you come to my house, or why don't we meet at a restaurant?''' He added. [1:40 to 2:22]

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk leaves All Elite Wrestling for WWE in the foreseeable future.

