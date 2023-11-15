"He is definitely coming back in Survivor Series " - WWE Universe reacts as former World Heavyweight Champion drops cryptic tease

A former WWE star has sent shockwaves through the wrestling fans with his recent teasers. The star in question is none other than CM Punk.

Punk has been out of the wrestling scene since September, after being fired from AEW. This came after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In, before his match against Samoa Joe.

Since then, rumors have been swirling around that Punk was coming back to WWE at the upcoming Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago. Earlier, he had teased his preparation for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Following his earlier tease for Survivor Series, Punk has further confused fans with his latest hint. In his Instagram story, he shared an old promo where he referred to himself as 'the devil.' Fans know that a masked figure in a 'devil mask' is causing havoc in the AEW locker room by attacking several stars.

This tease has triggered a massive response from fans on Twitter, with many expressing excitement about a potential AEW comeback, while others remain skeptical, suggesting he might be simply trolling the fans with these teases.

Check out the reactions below:

It remains to be seen if Punk is indeed trolling the fans with the recent hints, or if he is indeed coming back to the squared circle once again.

Former AEW star CM Punk on a potential WWE return

CM Punk, who was fired from AEW after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All Out, is heavily rumored to make his WWE return at the Survivor Series premium live event later this month in Chicago.

Speaking on the 670 The Score recently, Punk was asked whether he would show up at Survivor Series, and he said the following:

"I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him. I know that sounds crazy, but he is my son, and I take care of him and treat him as such," he said.

The former world champion's sudden departure from All Elite Wrestling was announced just one day before the All Out pay-per-view by Tony Khan on Collision. Since then, rumors about his return at Chicago at Survivor Series have been floating around.

Do you want to see Punk back in the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

