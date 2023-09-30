"He deserves a final run,""In the BCC" - Fans erupt as multiple AEW names reportedly want released WWE star to join the promotion

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin, who was let go a few weeks back, was a much appreciated talent backstage. Shelton is now a wanted man, if latest reports are to be believed.

Fightful reported that several people within AEW were pushing for Shelton Benjamin earlier this year. This was around the time when there was some uncertainty regarding his WWE contract.

After that news broke, fans took to Twitter, and wished for Shelton Benjamin to come to AEW, with some even deciding what should be his next course of action.

"Shelton Benjamin in the Blackpool Combat Club would be a dream."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan even called for him to have a main event run in AEW.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While it is not known at this time if Shelton Benjamin will indeed head to AEW, signing him will no doubt raise the bar when it comes to improving the product.

Shelton Benjamin reacts to high praise from WWE legend Shawn Michaels

As mentioned earlier, Shelton Benjamin was a hugely popular star in WWE, with a lot of current and former stars liking him.

Shawn Michaels recently revealed that he believes Benjamin will be inducted into the Hall of Fame soon. Shelton reacted to those comments from Michaels in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He said:

"Yeah, that coming from Shawn Michaels was a huge compliment to me," Benjamin said. "Even when he said it, I was like, 'Oh.' You don't really think about that stuff when you get in the business. I was just thinking, 'Get into wrestling and have fun.' Because I grew up watching wrestling. So to be even being in that conversation of being a Hall of Famer, for me, is — yeah, I can't own it yet because when I first got into it, I thought I'd be done by now. So, again, to be in that conversation, I'm honored."

With such high praise coming from Mr. WrestleMania himself, it should not come as a surprise if Benjamin goes into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Do you agree with Shawn Michaels’ comments on Shelton Benjamin? Sound off in the comments section below.