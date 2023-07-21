"He deserves a HHH creative run," "Release him now" - Fans devastated with AEW's booking of 7-time WWE Tag Team Champion

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli has been with the promotion for over a year. However, fans expressed their unhappiness with his booking as of recent despite holding the ROH World Championship.

Castagnoli made his debut at last year's edition of Forbidden Door and became a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Since that point, he won ROH's top prize and fought alongside the BCC against several other factions.

Fans were not satisfied with Castagnoli's standing in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the one year he had been with them.

One fan took to Twitter to begin a debate, as he claimed that the Swiss superstar's WWE run meant more and had more of an impact than anything he had done in his current promotion so far.

"What has he really done ? Winning and losing the World Tite of a Irrelevant brand called ROH,, on Honor Club that no one watches ?? His tag team with Shemus in WWE alone clears anything he has done in 2023 !!"

Several fans agreed with the user, and one said that Castagnoli's current stint had been a "huge letdown" in comparison to his past accomplishments.

"Honestly Claudio has been a huge let down in AEW and it's not all him but the stuff he did in wwe is far greater than his current run in AEW imo," a fan mentioned.

"Him in AEW proves Vince was right about certain wrestlers."

Other fans immediately resulted to clamoring for Claudio Castagnoli to return to WWE, where has was known as Cesaro. They wanted him to head back to the promotion and possibly be utilized better by Triple H.

"Release him now."

"He deserves a HHH creative run. He JUST missed the company turning around. I hope he escapes AEW and comes back, while he is still top tier. He is main event caliber."

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli responds to PAC's walkout

Claudio Castagnoli was incensed after PAC walked out on the BCC during the Blood and Guts match last night. After their loss, Castagnoli immediately went backstage and trashed the place in search of PAC.

He was unsuccessful in finding the former NXT Champion and went straight to Twitter with a one-word message as he expressed his frustrations.

Despite the fans' clamors, the 42-year-old is currently with one of the top factions in All Elite Wrestling and holds a prestigious belt. Tony Khan and management hold all the cards, and it is up to him to decide what happens.

How do you feel about Claudio Castagnoli's booking? Let us know in the comments section below.

