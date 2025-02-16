"He deserves a title or to go back to WWE," "Make it happen" - Fans want Tony Khan to push major star in AEW

Fans have recently discussed an underrated AEW star who they feel deserves a push. They believe he should be given a major title run in the promotion or consider returning to WWE instead.

Buddy Matthews has been with the Tony Khan-led company for around three years. In his tenure with them so far, he has been mostly affiliated with the House of Black, and only had a run as the AEW World Trios Champions as part of his accomplishments.

Later tonight at Grand Slam: Australia, the former WWE Superstar will challenge Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. Should he come up short, this will add to another one of the close calls for Matthews, and continue his drought for a singles title in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Fans have not been happy with how he had been booked. Many believed that he was too talented not to be given a title run. At one point, one hoped he would win either the TNT Championship or the ROH World Championship.

Many fans believed that he should have left the company along with Malakai Black for a potential return to WWE. They believed this could be the best way to push the underrated star.

You can check out some of the disgruntled fan comments below:

Fans want Buddy Matthews to get a push [Image credit: Screenshot of fan reactions on A_L_W_podcast's X post]

The House of Black has gone through a rebranding in AEW

Following Malakai Black's departure from the company, the House of Black has immediately gone through a rebranding, as they will be moving forward as a trio instead.

Buddy Matthews and Brody King have moved to the tag team division and made an instant impact by defeating the Gates of Agony at AEW Collision: Homecoming a few weeks ago. However, they were given a tall task thereafter as they faced off against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family.

Surprisingly, they lost in that match clean and provided their opponents with great momentum heading into their grudge Tag Team Match against Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega later tonight at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.

This was an interesting decision, as right after, Buddy Matthews focused on Kazuchika Okada instead and is set to appear on the show as well. It remains to be seen if this is a sign of them pursuing individual singles runs, or whether they turn back to tag team competition soon.

