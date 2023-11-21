"He doesn’t have aura. He’s not Roman", "Embarrassing" - Fans devastated with Tony Khan mishandling top AEW star

AEW World Champion MJF has had an acclaimed run as a babyface, but it has not had the desired effect on all fans, with some voicing their disapproval on social media.

Fans replied to a post about how Tony Khan has essentially ruined MJF’s momentum by turning him into a likable character, making him less effective than he was before. They also spoke about how WWE would steer clear now that his mojo has seemingly been lost.

Fans react to MJF's recent character change

Fans also pointed out that MJF has nowhere near the aura of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They also said that Christian Cage has now overtaken the AEW World Champion as the true face of the company.

Many fans are debating whether Maxwell should return to being a heel

MJF broke down in tears during the post-show media scrum that followed AEW Full Gear, and that was something that fans never thought they’d see. Maxwell made a name for himself as a despicable villain, and seeing him cry was the last thing some fans wanted.

WWE sources believe MJF has secretly re-signed with AEW

It looks like MJF might not move to WWE after all. The Devil has been teasing for a very long time that he would soon be entering into free agency and that he would spark a bidding war between Triple H and Tony Khan.

A new report from Haus of Wrestling has indicated that the bidding war may not happen. According to Nick Hausman, several sources within WWE believe that MJF has secretly re-signed with All Elite Wrestling.

They also believe that the current AEW World Champion entering free agency is a false narrative and that he has signed a new deal that will run until 2027.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but that will surely leave his fans with mixed feelings. While some will be happy that he staying with All Elite Wrestling, others will be left wondering what could have been.

Do you think MJF will move to WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

