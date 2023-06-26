"He had his Dominik Mysterio moment" - Fans explode after former AEW Tag Team Champion turns heel at Forbidden Door II

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023 has already played host to several incredible moments, one of which being the long-awaited heel turn of a beloved top star.

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry faced off against Sanada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on tonight's card. A victory here would have marked the first singles title win for the young AEW original. However, the former Jurassic Express member failed in his efforts despite having his good friend HOOK by his side.

Perry had been teasing a heel turn for some time now, and many suspected it might occur tonight. Those speculations have since been proven true, as Jungle Boy attacked HOOK on the ramp after the final bell and defiantly turned his back on the AEW faithful.

Following his heated feud with Christian Cage, Perry's momentum had somewhat stalled. This led to many believing that this was the right time for him to join the dark side. Fans rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the heartbreaking development:

Given the thunderous chorus of boos he received from the Toronto crowd, the comparisons to WWE's Dominik Mysterio are more than warranted. Evidently, the pent-up frustration from seeing his former tag partner, Luchasaurus, win a singles title before him was too much for Perry to handle.

With Jungle Boy officially becoming a villain, fans will no doubt be intrigued to see what is next for the 26-year-old star. For the time being, it seems as though a rivalry against HOOK is in order.

Luchasaurus recently won the AEW TNT Championship

Last week Saturday saw the premiere episode of AEW Collision hit the airways, marking a new era for the young promotion. One of the most shocking takeaways from the debut show was Wardlow losing the TNT Championship for the third time.

Mr. Mayhem lost the title to Luchasaurus, although Christian Cage quickly took all the credit. This is the first singles championship reign for The Right Hand of Destruction, a feat his former partner Jack Perry is yet to achieve.

That is not to say that Jungle Boy has not had his chances. At Double or Nothing 2023, Perry was part of the "Four Pillars" match with Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and MJF, with the AEW World Championship on the line.

During the bout, Perry had the opportunity to use the belt to help him win, but his conscience got the better of him and he opted against using the shortcut. He may now be ruing that decision and as a heel, he should find little trouble bending the rules to score victories.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes