"He elevated NOBODY," "This guy is deluded" - Fans left stunned after Chris Jericho's recent comments on his AEW run

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has worked with many young talents like Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, MJF, and more in the promotion. Some fans feel Jericho has not elevated any star. They also reacted to his recent comments.

Chris Jericho is the current ROH World Champion. He introduced his Learning Tree gimmick last year in AEW and created a faction alongside Big Bill and Bryan Keith. The two upstarts have the opportunity to elevate their careers by working with Jericho.

In a recent interview on Insight, Chris Jericho claimed that stars like MJF, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Matt Menard had become huge stars by working with him. He claimed that Big Bill and Bryan Keith were also thriving under his tutelage.

Fans on X/Twitter have reacted to this statement and are not happy with Chris Jericho. They claimed that Jericho had not helped any talent. A user even called him delusional.

A fan pointed out how MJF's career had declined since his rivalry with Y2J. They also highlighted how talents like Daniel Garcia, Eddie Kingston, and more hadn't been utilized well.

“Look where MJF is at”… oh we see where he’s at, pal," a fan joked.

"Garcia was lost for a good bit after he chose Jericho over Danielson, Eddie losing to Chris in the shark cage match was dumb, and BK arguably lost his aura," another fan tweeted.

"Legit no one has had that happened he’s so delusional," another fan tweeted.

Jericho has worked in many top promotion during his career, including WWE, WCW, ECW, and NJPW.

AEW star Chris Jericho on potentially having a retirement tour like John Cena

John Cena is currently having a retirement tour that is set to end in December 2025. AEW star Chris Jericho was recently asked whether he'd like to embark on a similar run at the end of his career.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that he didn't want to have an official retirement tour. However, Y2J's plans might change in the future.

"To me, I just kind of go with the flow and see where I am. But once again, I do not have the ego that would demand an official retirement tour or retirement match. But if it’s something that I found to be interesting, that I thought would be good and fun and cool, which is the same way judge everything, then maybe I would do it," Jericho said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Fans will have to wait and see how Chris Jericho plans on retiring from professional wrestling in the future.

