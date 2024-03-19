"He should be fired instead," "He cost them mad money" - Fans react to rumors of heat on top star for CM Punk’s AEW exit

A recent report suggested that a top star is receiving much heat from AEW President Tony Khan for CM Punk's exit. The story has triggered a debate among fans on social media.

The name being discussed is Jack Perry. Punk and Perry were involved in a backstage altercation at All In 2023 in London. Following the incident, Tony Khan fired The Straight Edge Superstar and indefinitely suspended the former World Tag Team Champion. While the veteran has since signed with WWE, Perry has yet to make his on-screen AEW comeback.

Dave Meltzer recently said Tony Khan was still angry with Perry for the All In incident. He further disclosed that the upstart's equation with the promotion's CEO following the debacle was the reason behind his absence. The report received varied reactions from fans on Twitter/X.

You can view some of the notable responses below:

While some Twitter users believed Khan's alleged reaction was justified, others claimed Punk himself was responsible for his abrupt AEW firing.

Drew McIntyre wants to face CM Punk at SummerSlam 2024

CM Punk has been ruled out of the WrestleMania XL match card due to his tricep injury. However, he has promised to make an appearance at The Show of Shows. While there is no definite timeline for his in-ring return, he might be cleared to compete at this year's SummerSlam.

Amid Punk's absence from the squared circle, Drew McIntyre has consistently mocked him on social media and television. During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, the Scotsman expressed his desire to face his arch-rival at SummerSlam 2024.

"Yeah, I just hope he's careful. Just worried he's going to injure something else during rehab. Man's made of glass. I want that match. I really want that match. I am just concerned for him, especially wrestling someone like me. I am [a] freaking monster in there (…) I got my hands on him. You saw what I did to him at Royal Rumble. I tore him to pieces. Punk was black and blue. I ended up hurting him in there."

The Best in the World suffered a torn tricep during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Despite being hurt, he was among the final two competitors in the contest. Cody Rhodes ultimately eliminated him to punch his ticket to WrestleMania XL.

