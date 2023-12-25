"He goes to WWE and Papa H will turn him into Super Saiyan 3" - Fans react after AEW star returns to in-ring action on Collision

Fans reacted to a former WWE Superstar who has probably been underutilized by AEW. The star in question is Keith Lee.

On the latest edition of AEW Collision, Keith Lee defeated Brian Cage in a brutal match. Before the match, the former was seen wearing a Christmas hat during his entrance. Since then, many have been thinking if leaving WWE was the right move for the 39-year-old star.

The latter was on the verge of becoming a massive star in WWE but was released by the Stamford-based promotion in November 2021. The 39-year-old star debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2022. Many fans feel that the only time Lee shined was during his AEW World Tag Team Championship reign alongside Swerve Strickland.

Following that, the former WWE Superstar has been struggling to stay relevant in the promotion.

A Twitter user posted about the unfortunate downfall of Keith Lee's character.

"Keith Lee complained when Vince tried to tell him to get in better shape to help his longevity. He also complained when Vince tried to give him a character & threw a hissy fit. Now, hes in AEW buried and playing Santa Claus. The Keith Lee downfall is SAD but HIS fault!!" wrote the user.

AEW star Keith Lee talks about THAT Gunther tweet

In 2022, Lee reacted to Gunther's name change in a tweet, mentioning him as 'poor Walter'.

Recently, the former WWE Superstar took to Twitter and broke the silence on the subject.

"According to the ones who run this, I 'still catch strays.' Willful ignorance of people who created their own narrative of that tweet. It is.... odd... that people seem to die on the hill of believing I'd tweet about a name change.... in an industry littered with them lol," wrote Keith Lee.

Fans are wondering if the 39-year-old star would return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you think Keith Lee will be pushed by Tony Khan in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

