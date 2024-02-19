“He going [to] be new leader,” “Let him in” - Fans go nuts as WWE legend’s son refuses to add The Rock to his stable

An AEW star recently trolled The Rock over a hand gesture in a WWE segment. The star being discussed is Billy Gunn's son, Colten Gunn.

The 32-year-old star is a part of Bullet Club Gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion alongside Austin Gunn and Jay White. The trio often dub themselves the "Bang Bang Gang" and mime firing guns during their entrance and matches.

On the most recent edition of SmackDown, The Rock and Roman Reigns officially joined forces against Cody Rhodes. Later, the entire Bloodline pointed their fingers up like they usually do to end the show. However, the Brahma Bull was seen making a slightly different gesture.

Austin Gunn later took to X to point out that the gesture resembled the one Bullet Club Gold uses. Austin's brother Colten then sent a message to The People's Champion:

"Everyone wants to be in the bang bang gang…sorry kid, clubs full," Colten shared.

Billy Gunn is a former WWE Superstar who worked at the company for many years.

CM Punk unveils how he feels about The Rock's return

The People's Champion made his return to WWE last month. Since then, he has been the talk of the town.

In an interview with TNT Sports, CM Punk discussed how the former WWE Champion's return always helps business. He also recalled his feud with the Hollywood star a decade ago.

"I think it's fantastic. Ten years ago, I was the guy that was wrestling The Rock when he came back and now 10 years later, he's coming back. And I think the landscape is completely changed, right? WrestleMania is two nights now. It's even bigger. Him coming back only helps. I always say high tide raises all ships," Punk said.

It will be interesting to see what The Brahma Bull does next.

Do you think The People's Champion will ever appear in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.