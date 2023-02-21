"He gona b at WrestleMania in some form" - Twitter convinced about massive WWE return after Paul Heyman's RAW reference

Professional wrestling fans on social media were excited after Paul Heyman's reference to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' brother Dustin during RAW.

Cody Rhodes came to the ring to address his WrestleMania match but was interrupted by Paul Heyman, who was shown wearing a neck brace because of the stunner he received from Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber.

Paul Heyman challenged whether Cody Rhodes can manage the responsibilities of being a champion, citing the extensive travel and promotional activities involved. He also brought up Cody's brother Dustin's statement about their father, Dusty, who was rarely present even when he was in town, and asked Cody if he was ready to live a similar life for the sake of his family.

Professional wrestling fans expressed their happiness and excitement on Twitter after former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes was mentioned on RAW.

Check out the reactions below:

Joey V @JoeyPackman44 @SeanRossSapp He gona b at wrestlemania in some form or fashion probably the crowd @SeanRossSapp He gona b at wrestlemania in some form or fashion probably the crowd

jordanbiffle @jordanbiffle @SeanRossSapp I’d like to see Dustin’s retirement match be against his bro as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. WWE could finally bust through the forbidden door and work with AEW to promote it under “Starrcade”. @SeanRossSapp I’d like to see Dustin’s retirement match be against his bro as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. WWE could finally bust through the forbidden door and work with AEW to promote it under “Starrcade”.

Elle @Elle_Villarin @SeanRossSapp Oh he will definitely join Cody when he wins at wrestlemania @SeanRossSapp Oh he will definitely join Cody when he wins at wrestlemania

Combo @yaboyCombo @SeanRossSapp I hope somehow Tony and Hunter can work something out where Cody and Dustin can have a moment if Cody were to win at Mania. @SeanRossSapp I hope somehow Tony and Hunter can work something out where Cody and Dustin can have a moment if Cody were to win at Mania.

After Heyman's reference to Dustin Rhodes, Cody Rhodes remained focused on his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns, determined to finish the story and come out on top.

While fans are speculating about a potential appearance from Dustin, it is uncertain if this will occur.

Would you like to see Dustin Rhodes in Cody's corner at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

